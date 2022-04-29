Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.67. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 149,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 192,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.