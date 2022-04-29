Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 328.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,431 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

