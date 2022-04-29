Northland Securities Trims AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Target Price to $12.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 101.68% from the company’s previous close.

AXTI has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $5.95 on Friday. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $255.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 10.0% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 124.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 25.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

