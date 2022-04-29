Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. Northrop Grumman updated its FY22 guidance to $24.50-25.10 EPS.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $445.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $341.61 and a 1 year high of $490.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.36.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,214.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

