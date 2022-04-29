Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Lifted to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVZMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $69.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

