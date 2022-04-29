NRG Energy (NRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRG. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.