Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Citigroup increased their price target on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

