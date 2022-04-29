Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Up 155.7% in April

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 155.7% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $12.16 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
