Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Up 155.7% in April

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 155.7% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $12.16 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 50.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 205,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 167,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

