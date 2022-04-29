NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $328.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.37. 316,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,806,813. The company has a market capitalization of $569.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.