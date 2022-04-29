O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) to announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OI. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,216,000 after acquiring an additional 927,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,619,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after acquiring an additional 248,472 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,832,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 422,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after acquiring an additional 180,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $13.91 on Friday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

