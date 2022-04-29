Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Announces Earnings Results

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 3.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,095,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 59,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 67,359 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

