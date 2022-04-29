Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) will post sales of $148.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.21 million. Office Properties Income Trust reported sales of $144.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will report full year sales of $576.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $568.91 million to $584.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $577.82 million, with estimates ranging from $556.67 million to $598.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Office Properties Income Trust.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $147.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

OPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -132.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,294.04%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

