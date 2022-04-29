OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge Colon purchased 1,204 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,419 shares of company stock worth $694,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.