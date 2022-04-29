Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $232.00 at Cowen

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.15. 13,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,038. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $245.56 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

