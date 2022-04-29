Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONB. StockNews.com started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

ONB opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

