Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OLMA stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a market cap of $109.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.41. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,771,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,783,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1,306.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

