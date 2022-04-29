Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $107.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.58.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Omnicell by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

