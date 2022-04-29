OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 325,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 929.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

