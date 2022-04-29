On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $25.55 on Friday. ON has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,915,000. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,069,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,194,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in ON by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

