Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.03.

TSE:ONC opened at C$1.68 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of C$1.59 and a twelve month high of C$3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, March 7th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

