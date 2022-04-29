Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.33.

ONCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 78,347 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

