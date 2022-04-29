Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SBH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

SBH stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,092,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $1,273,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

