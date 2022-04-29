Oppenheimer Weighs in on NCR Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for NCR in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $2.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

NCR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. NCR has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 1.62.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $257,631,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 887.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,979 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NCR by 158.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $67,308,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

