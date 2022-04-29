Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the March 31st total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OPTI stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Optec International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.11.

About Optec International (Get Rating)

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

