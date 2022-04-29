Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the March 31st total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OPTI stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Optec International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.11.
About Optec International (Get Rating)
