Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
OPCH stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $30.70.
In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
