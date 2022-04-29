Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPCH stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

