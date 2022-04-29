Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Option Care Health stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,721,000 after acquiring an additional 726,527 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,615,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Option Care Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,315,000 after buying an additional 341,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 45.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,697,000 after buying an additional 1,080,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,743,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

