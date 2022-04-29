Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT Raised to $33.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $30.48 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

