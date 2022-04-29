Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT Raised to $33.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.
NASDAQ OPCH opened at $30.48 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10.
In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.