O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.06 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY22 guidance to $32.35-$32.85 EPS.

Shares of ORLY traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $625.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,898. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $690.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $669.48. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $519.32 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.25.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

