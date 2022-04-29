Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 71.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.
NASDAQ OBNK opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $933.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.