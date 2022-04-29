Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 71.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $933.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

