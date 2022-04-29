Orthofix Medical (OFIX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Orthofix Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.580-$0.730 EPS.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ OFIX opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $614.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.99. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $45.96.
OFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.