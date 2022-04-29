Orthofix Medical (OFIX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Orthofix Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.580-$0.730 EPS.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $614.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.99. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $45.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

