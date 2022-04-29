Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the March 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RNGTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Osisko Development in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on Osisko Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

OTCMKTS:RNGTF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,439. Osisko Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.