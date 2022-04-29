Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the March 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTSKY stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

