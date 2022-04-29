Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $570.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) will announce $570.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $579.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $560.90 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $659.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In related news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,569 shares of company stock worth $899,645. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 201.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Overstock.com by 15.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Overstock.com by 29.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

