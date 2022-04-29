Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

OWLT stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Owlet has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owlet will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Owlet by 2,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Owlet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

