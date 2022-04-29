Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.04.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.71.

Shares of PKG opened at $162.85 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.88. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,854 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $165,196,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,412,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after acquiring an additional 514,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

