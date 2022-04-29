Packaging Co. of America to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.04.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $162.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.31 and its 200 day moving average is $142.88. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

