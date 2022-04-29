Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,300 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the March 31st total of 183,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAM traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $22.66. 121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,798. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Pampa Energía had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

