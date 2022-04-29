Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Update

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,400 shares, a growth of 99.9% from the March 31st total of 325,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Panasonic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Panasonic in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

