Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Patterson-UTI Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of PTEN opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $304,153.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,019.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 526,380 shares of company stock valued at $8,184,957. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,794,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,582 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 243,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

