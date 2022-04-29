PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Update

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,000 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the March 31st total of 459,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PXGYF opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. PAX Global Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions, smart electronic cash register solutions, unattended solutions, smart PayPhone and PayTablet solutions, and classic E-payment solutions, as well as other accessory items.

