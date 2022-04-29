Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Paychex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Paychex has a payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Paychex to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $130.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average is $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

