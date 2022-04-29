Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $429.20.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Paycom Software stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.48. 1,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,687. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.59 and its 200-day moving average is $387.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $281.52 and a 52 week high of $558.97.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.