PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Cowen

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.65. 270,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,468,828. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

