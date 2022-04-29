PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Issues Earnings Results

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.61) EPS.
Shares of PBF stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.56. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92.
In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $18,272,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,595,623 shares in the company, valued at $634,911,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,005,559 shares of company stock valued at $54,936,301 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.
PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
