PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Issues Earnings Results

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.61) EPS.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.56. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $18,272,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,595,623 shares in the company, valued at $634,911,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,005,559 shares of company stock valued at $54,936,301 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $12,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,795 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,774,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

