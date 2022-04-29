PBF Logistics LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

PBF Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years. PBF Logistics has a payout ratio of 50.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PBF Logistics to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

PBFX stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24.

PBF Logistics ( NYSE:PBFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 70.35% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 675.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 233,781 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 174,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PBF Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

