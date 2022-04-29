PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Short Interest Update

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, an increase of 163.3% from the March 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,531 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,170 shares of company stock worth $726,255. Insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PCB shares. Raymond James lowered PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

PCB stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $314.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.77.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

