Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

