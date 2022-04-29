PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 125,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.44 per share, with a total value of $7,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and have sold 62,250 shares valued at $3,311,027. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 169.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

