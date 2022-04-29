PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 723.10%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,639,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,932,000 after acquiring an additional 67,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.41.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

