Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.59 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will announce $77.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.56 million and the highest is $80.20 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $55.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $313.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $321.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $337.59 million, with estimates ranging from $323.14 million to $359.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEBO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $796.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth $549,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

